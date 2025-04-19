Complaint Filed Against Anurag Kashyap For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Brahmins

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A complaint has been filed against renowned film-maker Anurag Kashyap for making "derogatory" and "insulting" remarks against Brahmins.

Notably, on Wednesday, while responding to a user on Instagram, Kashyap posted: "Brahmanon pe mootunga. Koi dikkat? (will urinate on Brahmins. Any problem?)"

In a complaint filed at Tilak Marg Police Station in New Delhi, Ujjwal Gaur, a resident of Delhi, said that Kashyap's "vulgar and crude" remark against the Brahmin community were "repulsive, grossly offensive, inflammatory and humiliating".

Gaur also argued that such statements can incite hatred, disturb public order, and foster communal tension.

Amid a row over his controversial remarks, Kashyap on Friday issued a public apology after making a provocative remark.

"This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar," his Instagram post read.

Kashyap's post in Hindi stated, "So, what has been said cannot be taken back... and I won't take it back. You can abuse me if you want. My family has neither said anything nor do they ever speak out. So, if it's an apology you're looking for, then this is my apology. Brahmins, please spare the women, even the scriptures teach this much decency, not just the Manusmriti. Decide for yourselves what kind of Brahmins you truly are. As for me, I offer my apology."

Kashyap made the controversial comment replying to a user who posted: "Brahmins tumhare baap hain. Jitna tumhari unse sulgegi utna tumhari sulgaayenge (Brahmins are your fathers. The more you mess with them, the more they will burn you)."

The row started amid controversy over his biopic 'Phule', showcasing the Phule couple's taking on caste and gender inequality in the 19th century.

The release of 'Phule', scheduled for April 11, was postponed after the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj and Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal objected to its content.

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested changes in the script, which were made. The film will now hit the screens on April 25.