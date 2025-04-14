Prominence Global Launches Skilled Talent Shortage Solution

Adam Houlahan, CEO & Founder Prominence Global

Prominence Global's Remote Team Connect solves the talent shortage with fast, cost-effective, AI-led offshore hiring across key global regions.

- Adam Houlahan - Founder and CEOVARSITY LAKES, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Small-to-medium-sized businesses in the Western world are still in the grip of a worldwide talent shortage. Finding the right people is crucial to success in an increasingly volatile and competitive landscape. Not only that, but salary demands are escalating rapidly putting relentless pressure on business budgets.LinkedIn marketing agency Prominence Global has launched Remote Team Connect, a new approach to offshore talent acquisition designed to solve both of these challenges.With their philosophy of“We eat our own cooking” Prominence Global first tested this new concept within their own business and have built a robust, flexible team spread across the Philippines, South Africa, India, Eastern Europe and three separate time zones in Australia.Houlahan describes Remote Team Connect as a marketing-led, AI-enabled offshore talent acquisition program that aims to deliver cohorts of qualified remote talent in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional recruitment.He points out that while that sounds easy in principle, it can be a tricky landscape to navigate and there are some key questions that must be addressed before starting any talent search.As most of Prominence Global's clients and existing team have English as their first language, it was imperative to target regions where most candidates would have very good English skills and time zones that would make communications manageable between team members as well as between team members and our clients. It was also a prerequisite to be sure the targeted regions had pay rate expectations that were affordable for our business yet still provided good earnings for the team members joining us.The regions that aligned best with all those criteria include The Philippines, South Africa, India, and parts of Eastern Europe, as well as Thailand and Vietnam.Given the massive impact this has had on their ability to remain in business, flexible and cost-effective during the pandemic and the aftermath, the company's clients saw the positive outcome and started requesting assistance to build teams for them in the same way the Prominence team was now structured.Remote Team Connect is Prominence Globals' response. It leverages their hard-earned knowledge of those specific labour markets and advanced experience with the LinkedIn algorithm and a purpose-built, AI-enabled process to deliver a list of at least 20 qualified candidates within 14 days.While that may still sound like recruitment - and it is - but their view is that the approach they take makes it more of a marketing play. The process is designed to position their clients in global talent markets as a trusted employer of choice for offshore talent.If you'd like to know more about how Prominence Global has created a global team at a fraction of the cost of doing it locally in your city, reach out to Houlahan on LinkedIn.Or visit their website .

