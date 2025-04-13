Aleid And Al Hadi Bag Wins At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khaled Aleid claimed the Big Tour title upstaging Cyrine Cherif as the 11th round of the 8th edition of Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab concluded yesterday.

The event, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, was held at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab.

Khaled, riding bay stallion Q Hayen, clocked a flawless 69.68secs in the One round against the clock (125cm) event to claim the title ahead of overall leader Cherif, who on bay gelding Triple T Calamando Blue finished a close second in 78.18secs. Faleh Suwead Al Ajami was third with a time of 73.76 seconds on bay stallion Quick Bill.

Earlier, the top two position of the Open Class - One round against the clock (150cm) – were claimed by Khaled Al Hadi, who clocked flawless 31.42 seconds and 31.59 seconds, riding bay gelding Carlton de Sauvageonn, and bay gelding Capoen respectively. Saeed Nasser Al Qadi took the third podium spot finishing in 31.77secs astride chestnut mare Fiori LS.

Director of Qatar Equestrian Teams Abdulla Mohammed Al Marri honoured top performing Open Class riders at Al Shaqab yesterday.

Commenting on the conclusion of the eleventh round, Al Marri said the jockeys have shown improving levels in the showjumping and dressage competitions, round after round, which is a clear indication of the great efforts made in the preparation and development led by the Qatar Equestrian Federation.“We are committed to continuing this approach by providing an ideal environment for training and competition, and enhancing the level of local championships to become a true platform for discovering and refining talent,” he said.

This season, the championship consists of 14 rounds held at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's and the Longines Arenas of Al Shaqab, and will continue until May 2025.