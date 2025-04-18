Growing Buzz Over Next BJP Chief, Modi Cabinet Expansion After Back-To-Back Top-Level Meetings

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the name of the new party president by the end of this month. A Cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle would also be announced after the appointment of the new national president of the saffron party, according to reports.

The buzz over cabinet expansion started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an unscheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu late on April 15. Around the same time, the BJP top brass was huddled for hours at the residence of party chief JP Nadda, the reports said. The meeting was attended by top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

| Who is Dilip Ghosh's bride-to-be? BJP leader to get married at 60, say reports

A similar meeting of top BJP leadership was held next day, April 16 n Delhi regarding the party's organisational elections, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh.

These back-to-back meetings, whose agenda remained closely guarded, took place amid the long-delayed appointment of the next party president of the BJP and speculation of a ministerial shuffle.

Nadda's term ended in June last year

The election for the BJP national president was supposed to take place in January. Party insiders believe that the delay is due to the careful selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organisation.

JP Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP National President since January 2020, had his term extended beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and proper preparation for the next leadership phase.

At present,Nadda , whose term as BJP chief ended in June 2024, is the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and holds the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi government at the Centre. He became the BJP's working president in 2019.

In January 2020, he was promoted to full-time president. In 2023, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in April-June 2024, his three-year tenure was extended until June 2024.

Discussions in the recent meeting centred around the upcoming election for the BJP's national president. According to party sources, the announcement regarding the election could be made within a week or two.

| PM Modi speaks with Space X CEO Elon Musk

The official election notification for the BJP chief will be followed by a nomination process. As is expected, the BJP President will be announced without the requirement of the election.

Who are the probable names for the BJP President?

Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav are the top probable for the post.

In case of any of these Union Ministers chosen as the BJP chief, a cabinet expansion or a reshuffle will be required. The BJP will also consult Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its idealogical mentor to finalise name.

In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level, according to news agency ANI. Sources said that the names of new state BJP presidents for states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were discussed. The party may announce around half a dozen state unit presidents in the next two to three days.

The organisational reshuffle is expected to have a significant impact on the BJP's electoral strategy ahead of upcoming polls.

| Good Friday 2025: PM Modi says this day inspires us to 'always be large hearted'

"The election process for choosing the BJP's national president could begin any time after April 20," the party sources said.

Process to begin after Modi returns from Saudi

PM Modi will meet US Vice President JD Vanc on April 21 and will travel to Saudi Arabia from April 22-23. Thus, the process over the BJP president is expected to begin after the PM Modi returns to India.

(With ANI inputs)

The election process for choosing the BJP's national president could begin any time after April 20.