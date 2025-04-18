Community Health Officer Attacked With Sharp-Edged Weapons In Jamshedpur, Condition Critical

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, April 18 (IANS) Jyoti Kumari, a Community Health Officer (CHO) posted at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Jamshedpur, was brutally attacked by a group of four to five unidentified people at her government quarters here on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the report, she is currently battling for her life at the Tata Main Hospital.

According to the police, the assailants arrived at her residence, located within the health centre premises in the Ruhidih area under MGM police station limits, around 9 a.m. on Friday.

They posed as people seeking medical help and asked to meet her. When Jyoti Kumari came out, they suddenly launched a violent assault, attacking her multiple times with sharp weapons, including a spade and an axe.

She collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely. Her husband, who was inside the house, rushed out after hearing her screams and found her lying in a pool of blood.

He immediately alerted other family members and rushed her to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to Tata Main Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The attackers fled the scene, abandoning an axe at the spot. Their identities and the motive behind the attack remain unknown.

Police teams reached the site soon after being informed and have launched a probe. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned, and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

Jyoti Kumari has been serving at the Ruhidih health centre for the past five years and lives there with her family.

The shocking incident has triggered widespread outrage among locals and health workers, who are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Senior officials, including DSP Vachandev Kumar of Patamda Range and Jamshedpur Civil Surgeon Dr Sahir Pal, visited Tata Main Hospital to check on her condition and gather details of the attack.

Police say efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.