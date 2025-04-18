Bigg Boss Fame Sachana, Achyuth Kumar Come Onboard Actor Soori's 'Mandaadi'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Sachana, who shot to limelight after her stint in the popular Tamil television reality show 'Bigg Boss', and well-known Kannada actor Achuyuth Kumar are now part of the cast of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's upcoming film, 'Mandaadi', featuring actor Soori in the lead.

On Friday, the makers of the film, R S Infotainment announced the title of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs. The title poster had a ship on fire in the sea.

Actor Soori, who took to his X timeline to share the title poster of the film, wrote, " Mandaadi. When the sea carries secrets, the fire will tell us stories. First Look from Tomorrow."

Soori also went on to add in Tamil, "When the sea, which has no bounds, keeps endless secrets within itself, only the fire is able to tell its stories."

Soon after the title announcement, the production house disclosed that actors Sachana, Achyuth Kumar and Ravindra Vijay had been roped in for crucial roles in the film.

The film has an exceptional technical crew working on it. G V Prakash Kumar is to score its music and S R Kathir is to crank the camera. Editing for the film is to be by Pradeep E Ragav while Peter Hein will be in charge of choreographing the stunts in the film.

Soori will be playing the titular role of Mandaadi in the film, which will have sound design by Prathap and VFX by a team led by Harihara Suthan. Dances for the film are to be choreographed by Azar.

Ace director Vetrimaran will be the creative producer for this film, which is being produced by Elred Kumar of R S Infotainment.