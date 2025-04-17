Discover A Taste Of New Zealand From 17 April 7 May 2025 At Cold Storage

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Safe, Tasty, Premium, Nutritious, and Ethical - Experience New Zealand's Treasured Flavours at Cold Storage & CS Fresh

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2025 – From 17 April to 7 May, Singapore's food lovers can journey through New Zealand's magnificent landscapes featuring a wide range of safe, tasty, nutritious, ethical and premium quality food and beverage products through the “Discover a Taste of New Zealand” campaign. The 3-week promotion will take place across Cold Storage and CS Fresh's 45 outlets, bringing the best of New Zealand's food to Singapore shoppers.

New Zealand's Premium Products Are At Cold Storage from 17 April – 7 May 2025

Some of the participating brands for this campaigns are: Anchor, Cookie Time , Meadow Fresh , Mother Earth , Otis , Rockit Apple , Tegel , Whittaker's , Zespri , Zeagol available in Cold Storage and CS Fresh.

Beyond Cold Storage & CS Fresh, consumers can also explore products from Comvita (available in all Comvita x HoneyWorld stores), Nice & Natural (available on Lazad ), Fourflax (available at Ace Asia Pet Care website ) and K9 Natural (available at Kohepets ).

The campaign was officially launched at Cold Storage Great World City, with a special Kapa Haka and waiata performance by students from the Australian International School. The powerful cultural showcase marked the opening of the campaign.

At the launch event, Maggie Christie, New Zealand's Trade Commissioner to Singapore, noted that:“This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between New Zealand and Singapore-a milestone that speaks to the strength of our friendship, especially in trade and innovation. These products demonstrate our Māori value of Kaitiakitanga - caring for people, place, and planet, not just for now but for generations to come. Sustainability is at the heart, but they are also premium and delicious!”

The Secret Behind New Zealand's Premium Food & Beverage

What makes New Zealand's premium food particularly special for Singaporeans is how it transforms ordinary meals into extraordinary experiences. The butter that elevates morning toast, the Mānuka Honey collected from remote wilderness that boosts immunity, and the beautifully roasted meats for family dinner – these everyday luxuries showcase New Zealand's commitment to bringing nature's best to table.

As a world leader in premium food exports, New Zealand supplies 80% of its food to over 140 countries, with food and beverage products making up NZ$844 million of its total exports to Singapore in the year ending June 2024.



Standouts that make New Zealand food world-class – The clean air, lush pastures, fertile soils, and crystal-clear waters create the perfect conditions for producing food that is naturally nutritious and delicious .

The global recognition factor – New Zealand's food products consistently win international awards for taste, quality, and sustainability .

From farm to fork: The journey of premium food – How New Zealand's farmers and producers follow stringent quality control, ethical farming, and sustainability practices to ensure food safety and superior taste. The Reasons Singaporean consumers should choose New Zealand products – From free-range poultry, grass-fed beef and lamb to GMO-free fruits, natural mānuka honeys, premium dairy and indulgent snacks , New Zealand offers food that's healthier, fresher, and ethically sourced.

Personal Taste Journey Begins

The“Discover A Taste of New Zealand” fair invites Singaporeans to experience this premium food culture first-hand. Sample the differences that have earned global recognition and bring home a piece of New Zealand's natural bounty to transform your own kitchen into a place where everyday meals become memorable occasions.

