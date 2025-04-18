15.4 Crore Kids, Adolescents Get Iron And Folic Acid Supplements In Q2 FY25: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) About 15.4 crore children/adolescents received iron and folic acid supplements in the second quarter (Q2) FY 2024-25, the government said on Friday, as it doubles down on the "Anaemia Mukt Bharat" mission.

In India, 67.1 per cent of children and 59.1 per cent of adolescent girls are anaemic, and three in four Indian women have low dietary iron intake.

The Anaemia Mukt Bharat mission uses a 6x6x6 strategy -- 6 interventions, 6 target groups of beneficiaries, and 6 institutional mechanisms.

Under the strategy, there are six interventions to reduce the prevalence of anaemia (nutritional and non-nutritional) in six age groups - pre-school children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescent girls and boys (10-19 years), pregnant women, lactating women, and women of reproductive age (15-49 years) following a life cycle approach.

The 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' strategy is implemented in all villages, blocks, and districts of all the states/UTs of the country through existing delivery platforms as envisaged in the National Iron Plus Initiative (NIPI).

Under the strategy, Iron-Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation is tailored by age group and physiological needs.

Children aged 6–59 months receive biweekly IFA syrup, while those aged 5–10 years are given a weekly pink tablet.

Adolescents (10–19 years) and non-pregnant, non-lactating women (20–49 years) receive a weekly blue or red IFA tablet, respectively.

Women in the pre-conception period and first trimester are advised to take daily folic acid tablets. Pregnant women start daily IFA tablets from the second trimester and continue through pregnancy and six months post-partum.

All supplements follow standardised dosages and are colour-coded for easy identification.

"India's commitment to ending anaemia is a global example of inclusive public health action. Through the Anaemia Mukt Bharat strategy, the government has reached millions of women, children, and adolescents with Iron-Folic Acid supplementation, deworming, fortified nutrition, and awareness campaigns,” said the government.

By prioritising the health of its most vulnerable - girls, mothers, and young children - India is breaking the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition.