Gurmeet Choudhary Calls Watching Wife Debina Grow Into Mother The 'Greatest Honor Of His Life'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to celebrate his wife Debina Bonnerjee's birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Calling her the“love of his life,” Gurmeet poured his heart out in a message that reflected deep love, admiration, and gratitude for the journey they've shared. He described Debina as the light that holds their world together and praised her unwavering strength, warmth, and resilience. On Friday, the 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi' actor shared a series of photos from the birthday celebration and wrote in the caption,“Happy Birthday to the love of my life, @debinabon. Every day with you feels like a blessing, but today, the world was truly gifted when you were born. Your strength, your warmth, your love, and the way you hold our world together with your light-it amazes me every single day.”

“You've stood by me in every storm and danced with me in every joy. You've been my greatest support, my fiercest protector, my home, my everything. Watching you grow into the incredible woman, mother, and partner you are has been the greatest honor of my life. Thank you for being you-so beautifully, unapologetically, magically YOU,” Gurmeet added.

The heartfelt post further read,“Here's to more dreams, more laughter, more love, and a lifetime of holding your hand through it all. I love you more than words will ever be able to say. Happy Birthday, my Debina. #happybirthday.”

In the images, Debina is seen cutting a pastry and posing happily with Gurmeet Choudhary and their family members at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first tied the knot on February 15, 2011. The couple renewed their vows in a second wedding ceremony on October 4, 2021. They embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first daughter, Lianna, in April 2022, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Divisha, in November the same year.