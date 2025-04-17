Dubai, UAE, 17February, 2025: Dubai's real estate sector is maturing rapidly, and one of the clearest mirrors of where it's heading is the U.K., a market known for its deep transparency, policy structure, and professional accountability.

As both residential and commercial practices in Dubai evolve, the U.K. provides a realistic preview of what's likely to take hold next.

The U.K. property market has become a benchmark for data-driven consumer experience. Today, over 90% of British buyers start their property search online, and platforms like Rightmove and Zoopla dominate public attention.

“These aren't just listing sites – they're trusted sources for property price history, time-on-market indicators, and comparative area insights,” says Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties

“Government data is also wide open. HM Land Registry provides granular sales data to the public, and national indices are updated monthly. Regulations now require listing platforms to disclose critical information – tenure, council tax bands, ground rents – before viewings even begin.

“It's not just about access to listings. It's about access to truth, and Dubai is not far behind.

The Dubai Land Department has taken bold steps in publicizing transaction figures. At the centre of this movement is DXBinteract, created by fäm Properties, and now seen as the region's most advanced resource for property intelligence, statistics, and market insights.

It enables Dubai brokers, investors, and buyers to study transaction patterns, monitor pricing shifts, and make informed decisions grounded in verified information rather than speculation.

“While the platform doesn't yet offer building classification metrics, it's already relied upon as the key source for broader real estate intelligence,” says Al Msaddi.“As Dubai's regulatory and consumer landscape moves closer to U.K. standards, DXBinteract is set to lead that transition, supporting professionals who build credibility and serve clients through facts, not sales talk.”

U.K. commercial real estate is undergoing a structural shift toward sustainability, ESG compliance, and performance-led leasing. The government's Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards make it illegal to lease commercial spaces below certain energy ratings. In cities like London, buildings meeting these sustainability thresholds attract higher rents, stronger tenants, and longer leases.

According to Knight Frank, green-certified buildings in the U.K. command up to 12.3% higher rental values, and more than 70% of new builds in key cities like London and Manchester aim for BREEAM or LEED certification.

“This is not a trend, it's a shift in how value is defined, and Dubai is entering the same era. Energy-efficient buildings are gaining traction,” says Al Msaddi.“Global tenants now ask for sustainability metrics. Developers invest in building performance upgrades to stay relevant.

“One challenge remains: where is all this performance data centralized? That's exactly where DXBinteract plays a critical role. While building classification data, such as Grade A or B commercial space, is not yet there, it is fast becoming the definitive tool for tracking every other aspect of Dubai's market activity, from sales volume and transaction cycles to market velocity and supply-demand pressure.

“In many ways, it is to Dubai what tools like Costar and EG Radius are to the U.K., only with a stronger, more localized focus and an ecosystem that is expanding fast. The U.K. real estate market has shown us that data, sustainability, and professional accountability are no longer optional, they are expected. Dubai is stepping into that same phase of evolution.”

