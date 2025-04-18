'Krurta Banerjee': Bihar Deputy CM Takes Dig At Mamata Over Murshidabad Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha launched a scathing attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, over the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad and referred to her as“Krurta Banerjee” (Cruel Banerjee).

Vijay Sinha, speaking to IANS, said,“Mamata Banerjee has become 'Krurta Banerjee'. With her cruelty, she seems determined to destroy Indian culture. She has abandoned cultural values for the sake of power, and such behavior is not in the interest of the nation. West Bengal is an integral part of India, a state we are proud of, but Mamata Banerjee is tarnishing its dignity.”

Sinha also reacted to Dawoodi Bohra community's meeting with PM Modi to express gratitude to him, for the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He stated,“The decision taken by PM Modi is for the benefit of the nation, the marginalized Muslims, and the poor. It will curb land mafias. Every Indian who wishes for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) will support this vision. Those who are trying to communalize the issue are not the well-wishers of the nation.”

Bihar Deputy CM also demanded punitive action against public representatives, referring to Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister, for keeping 'sharia above the law',

"Action must be taken against people with extremist tendencies holding positions of power. Such a mindset needs to be reviewed nationally. Making anti-constitutional statements while in power, after having sworn allegiance to the Constitution, is unacceptable. People who think like this are unfit for public office," he said.

Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan recently courted controversy with his remarks, "For me, Sharia is greater. We carry the Quran in our hearts and the Constitution in our hands. So we will first hold on to Shariah, then the Constitution."

Regarding leadership in the upcoming Bihar elections, Sinha confirmed,“Our senior leaders have already made it clear that the election campaign in Bihar will be led by the faces of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.”

He also took a jab at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had claimed there is "jungle raj" in Bihar.

“Tejashwi Yadav, who was born out of jungle raj, should declare that no criminal or corrupt person will receive a party ticket. I had openly challenged him. The BJP is ready to go one step further. But he cannot make such a declaration because he shelters criminals, corrupt individuals and extremists. People like him are shedding crocodile tears," he concluded.