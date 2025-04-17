‘Mega Drama Continuing Like Television Serial’: BJP Slams K’Taka Govt On Caste Census

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Thursday criticised the state government over the inconclusive meeting of the special Cabinet on the caste census, saying it is a mega drama which is continuing like a television serial.

“The caste census mega-drama initiated 10 years ago by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be continuing like a never-ending television serial,” said Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

He added that in an apparent attempt to divert attention from the raging public anger over rising prices, deteriorating law and order, and a lack of development across the state, Siddaramaiah has brought the caste census report back to the forefront.

He claimed that it seems he has decided to continue chanting the mantra of the caste census until the public outrage against his government subsides.

“What was achieved in today's special Cabinet meeting? If no decision could be reached regarding the caste census report, what is the reason for such meetings? Reportedly, Siddaramaiah has asked all ministers to provide written responses regarding the report. If true, does this indicate a lack of trust among cabinet members?” he said.

He alleged that it is the move to collect written statements, a strategy to blackmail ministers or use their responses for political gain?

“Was there any discussion about conducting the caste census again using a more scientific approach?” he said.

The Karnataka Cabinet held an extensive discussion on the study report of the 2015 Social and Educational Survey (caste census) on Thursday evening.

The special Cabinet meeting convened to decide on the caste census report ended without any conclusion.

The discussion has been deferred to the next Cabinet meeting, which is likely to be held next week. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Cabinet colleagues to submit their opinions and objections, either in writing or orally, at the next meeting.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a few ministers opposed the caste census report.

They said that Minister for Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun also raised his voice against the caste census report prominently.

Minister H.K. Patil said that the Cabinet held a prolonged discussion on the study report based on the data from the 2015 Social and Educational Survey.

“As more information and technical details are required for further deliberation, senior officials have been directed to provide them. The discussion remains incomplete,” the minister said.