Qatar, Indonesia Announce Launch Of Qatar-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, HE Sugiono signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia on April 13, 2025, in Doha, marking a milestone in the deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The signing of the MoU took place on the sidelines of the official visit of HE President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, to the State of Qatar.

The Strategic Dialogue underscores the strength of the bilateral relationship and highlights mutually beneficial opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of shared interest, marking a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries.



Amir, Indonesia's President hold official talks session Indonesian President's visit to expand ties: Acting Charge d'Affaires

Read Also

This includes deepening collaboration in a range of key sectors, including but not limited to areas of political cooperation on international and regional issues of mutual interest, advancing security, defense, and counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, alongside fostering greater cultural exchange, building cultural bridges, and strengthening people-to-people connections.

The State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia believe their strong and historic mutual partnership will benefit the interests of both countries elevating their bilateral relationship into higher level of cooperation.