Media reports extra Nord Stream pipes still stored in Germany
(MENAFN) Germany is still storing replacement pipes for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which became inoperable due to sabotage in September 2022, according to Ostsee Zeitung. The stored pipes are reportedly sufficient to repair the damaged sections of the pipeline. Following the explosions that severely damaged three of the four pipelines, the Nord Stream 2 gas receiving station in Lubmin was shut down. While no one has officially been named as the perpetrator, investigations are ongoing, with some reports suggesting potential involvement from Ukraine.
Approximately 1,000 replacement pipes, valued at €25 million ($28 million), are stored in two warehouses near Lubmin. A source familiar with the situation noted that these materials should be enough to restore the damaged sections, and underwater repairs could be technically straightforward and fast, assuming the materials are usable without requiring new production.
Hans-Peter Huber, a lawyer for pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom, confirmed that the pipes are still in Lubmin and belong to the operators. However, the company’s ability to access the materials has been complicated by bankruptcy proceedings in Switzerland, where they are dealing with debts to minor creditors. Sanctions have frozen about €70 million in company funds, preventing payments to creditors. The company faces a deadline of May 9 to resolve its debts or risk bankruptcy, which could result in the sale of around 500 of the stored pipes.
While Gazprom has indicated the pipeline can be restored, the process could take more than a year. Amid talks of improved US-Russia relations following Donald Trump’s return to office, there have been discussions about potentially restoring Nord Stream as part of peace talks over Ukraine. According to Politico, Washington is considering lifting sanctions on the pipeline and other Russian assets in Europe as part of a broader negotiation. Additionally, a potential deal has been discussed that would allow US investors to take a stake in Nord Stream 2 to prevent its bankruptcy, with Russia retaining ownership and US firms managing the operations. However, neither Moscow nor Washington has officially confirmed such plans.
