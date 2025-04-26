Iran-Azerbaijan Cooperation Could Boost Economic And Regional Potential, Says Iranian Official

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Enhanced collaboration between Iran and Azerbaijan in trade, transit, energy, and regional initiatives could unlock significant opportunities for both countries, according to Hossein Pirmoazzen, Vice President of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Iranian co-chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Azernews reports that in an article published on the chamber's official portal, Pirmoazzen emphasized that the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 28, will go beyond diplomatic meetings and open up vital avenues for utilizing the two countries' complementary capabilities across multiple sectors.

Highlighting the broader implications of the visit, Pirmoazzen noted the geographical, cultural, and economic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan as a solid foundation for successful regional trade partnerships.

He stressed the strategic importance of joint projects within the North-South International Transport Corridor, including rail, road, and maritime infrastructure - areas in which Pezeshkian's visit could play a pivotal role in advancing international transit cooperation.

Pirmoazzen further underlined that today's economic environment prioritizes attracting investment, ensuring security, and fostering public-private partnerships. He proposed the establishment of joint companies, reciprocal investment in sectors like energy, agriculture, and technology, as well as the development of a joint industrial park, to deepen bilateral economic ties.

Considering the two countries' shared experience in oil, gas, and renewable energy, he pointed to potential cooperation through gas swaps, construction of border power plants, electricity exchanges, and the expansion of energy transmission infrastructure - all of which could serve as a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

According to Pirmoazzen, Iran-Azerbaijan economic collaboration could also serve as a model for Iran's broader engagement with other South Caucasus and Central Asian nations. Such a strategy, he argued, could mitigate the effects of sanctions by diversifying economic partnerships and reducing reliance on trade monopolies.

“In essence, President Pezeshkian's visit may mark the beginning of a new phase in regional economic relations,” Pirmoazzen concluded.“Securing agreements and leveraging the private sector's capacity will be key priorities during this visit.”