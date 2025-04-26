Russia's Shoigu Says Ukraine Ceasefire Possible, But So Is WWIII

MENAFN - Asia Times) Former Russian Defense Minister and incumbent Security Council secretary Sergey Shoigu gave a very detailed interview to state-run TASS about Russia's security interests.

It's a lengthy read, so the present piece will highlight the top five takeaways pertaining to the chances of a ceasefire , the scenario of Western peacekeepers in Ukraine, NATO threats, strategic security and Russia's Eurasian security initiative. Interview takeaways follow:

1. Russia is ready for a ceasefire under certain conditions

Shoigu confirmed that“A ceasefire is possible if it is the beginning of a long-term peace, and not an attempt to organize another respite and regrouping of Ukrainian armed formations...we are ready for a ceasefire, a truce, and peace talks, but only if our interests and realities 'on the ground' are fully taken into account.”

The problem is that the EU continues to support Ukraine, including its numerous violations of the“energy ceasefire” and erstwhile Easter truce , which complicate the prospects for a ceasefire, he said.

2. Western troops in Ukraine could lead to World War III