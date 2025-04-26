No Kannada: Bengaluru Job Post Sparks Fury Netizens Try To Dial Down The Drama, 'Looks Like It's For...'
While many users expressed outrage over the omission of Kannada, several others came up with explanations about the company's preferences.What did the job post say
The job post clearly stated that preference would be given to those candidates with experience in mortgage or banking sectors, along with fluency in English, Tamil and Telugu.How X users reacted
Many users voiced their anger, insisting that Kannada should be prioritised in jobs based in Karnataka. Some argued that to reclaim their linguistic and cultural space, the state should mandate Kannada-medium education up to the 10th standard.Bengaluru job post that sparked outrage
“This is against to KA rules, action should be taken on them. This will happen when these migrants take the govt granted. Tamil , telugu migrants r moving in huge number even now, adnna first stop maadbeku,” wrote one user.Also Read | 'Why is language a barrier?'-Urban Company denies service over Kannada request
“If Kannadigas have to reclaim their hold, make kannada medium compulsory up to 10th in Karnataka... migrants would never think of settling here...” added another X user.'Looks like...'
Amid all the outrage against the particular job post, several other users came up with rational explanations on how the company may not have had any vacancies for the Kannada language role.
“Bro, already they might be having those who speak Kannada. This vacancy might be just for other language speaker may be just few persons,” stated one X user.Netizens react to Bengaluru job post
“May be it's there centralised call centre that reaches out to customers in Tamil Nadu and Andhra . Lot of companies have centralised call centre you will find these very common in delhi . They hire for all languages,” added another.Also Read | Banu Mushtaq: 'Heart Lamp' finds spot in International Booker Prize longlist
“ Looks like it's for a centralised call centre, I'm sure there will be employees meant for Kannada outreach. No need to go overboard for everything,” wrote a third person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment