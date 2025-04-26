Veritas CEO Krista Webster To Receive Individual Achievement SABRE

NEW YORK-Krista Webster, chief executive of Veritas Communications, has been one of the leaders of the Canadian public relations business for more than 20 years, and has recently expanded her role to include leadership of parent company Stagwell's Doner Partners Network, which brings together a variety of marketing services brands.



On May 6, she will receive a SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement at our 2025 North American SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.



Webster is one of a few public relations agency leaders who is lauded for both her creativity-Veritas is one of the most awarded agencies in the Canadian market-and her business acumen.



Says Stagwell chairman and chief executive Mark Penn: "This award celebrates individuals who shape the future of comms through innovation, integrity and leadership, and Krista embodies just that. She played a key role in putting Stagwell on the map in Toronto and Canada more broadly and is well known for her deep understanding of our clients and agencies' needs.



“This recognition is a fitting tribute to her commitment to building what's next."



Webster began her public relations career by co-funding the Canadian operations of MSL in 2002, and was later named the agency's first creative director and-having moved to New York-its North American consumer practice lead. On her return to Canada, she worked at Toronto agency Commotion before joining leading independent firm Veritas as EVP in 2009 and being named chief executive in 2012.



Under her leadership, Veritas has won numerous awards for work spanning marketing, public relations, and social media, and has pioneered new thinking in areas ranging from data and analytics to influencer marketing. Her achievements were recognized with inclusion on our Innovator 25 list in 2017.



Webster was part of a Gold PR Lion-winning team for“Protecting Futures,” a program by Procter & Gamble's Always and Tampax brands that aims to ensure girls have access to period protection while addressing period poverty and promoting menstrual health and education.



According to Lisa Gibson, who worked with Webster as a client at several companies, including Microsoft, Tangerine and Target.“For more than 15 years, I've had the privilege of witnessing Krista in action. She is the kind of professional every team dreams of-strategic, creative, and fiercely client-focused. Her honesty, integrity, and calm in a storm make her the person you'd want by your side in any crisis.



“A true dynamo in brand building and a tireless guardian of reputation, Krista's contributions to the PR and communications industry are both wide-reaching and deeply impactful. This recognition is so well-deserved-I can't think of anyone more worthy.”



In addition to her role at Veritas, Webster oversees Meat & Produce, an influencer social production agency from Los Angeles that has offices in Toronto and Montreal, and in 2019 she was named vice chair of the Doner network, including advertising and creative agencies as well as PR and influencer specialists.



Long committed to promoting a more flexible workplace environment, in 2023 she launched an innovative parental leave“full top up” policy based on an individual's tenure with the goal of retaining more seasoned female PR leaders after leave and empowering them to rewrite the rules for how to juggle both personal and professional lives.

MENAFN26042025000219011063ID1109475376