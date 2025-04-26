Sakeena Itoo Raises Issues Of J&K Students, Business Community With Punjab Governor

During the interaction, the Minister discussed several issues concerning safety and security of J&K students and business community, in wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister requested the Governor to take steps for instilling some sense of security among the J&K students and business community.

The Governor assured the Minister of full cooperation and said that the Punjab and Chandigarh Administrations will ensure safety and security of all J&K residents and students.

DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav and DGP, Chandigarh Police, Surendra Singh Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister also met Chief Secretary, Punjab, Shri K A P Sinha to discuss the issues of J&K students, business community and other individuals in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Punjab, Shri Alok Shekhar was also present during the interaction.

During the meeting, the Minister requested the Chief Secretary and ACS to take steps for restoring sense of security among J&K students and the business community currently in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The Chief Secretary and ACS assured full cooperation to J&K Government for welfare and safety of all J&K students and business community currently in Punjab.

Earlier, on the directions of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo arrived in Chandigarh Punjab to instil sense of security among the J&K students and business community, in wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam.

During her visit, Sakeena personally engaged with cross-section of the Jammu and Kashmir student community and business professionals based in Punjab. The Minister held interactions with them on their safety concerns and emotional well-being, especially in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack. She also engaged with several students and individuals on phone in view of the prevailing situation.

During the interaction, Sakeena assured them that the Omar Abdullah led Government is fully committed to welfare and security of their citizens across the country. The Minister assured them that their pressing issues will be taken up with the Administrations of Punjab and Chandigarh. She advised them to contact the J&K Government on the already circulated numbers in case of assistance and help in future.

Later on, Sakeena Itoo visited Universal Group of Institutions Chandigarh to discuss security concerns of students with college authorities as the students from Jammu and Kashmir of this college have left for their hometowns.

The Minister also visited Saraswati Group of Colleges Chandigarh, wherein she personally interacted with students. She assured the students of all possible assistance from the Government.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now