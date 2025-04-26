HMC Launches Clinical Study To Identify Effective Treatments For Shisha Smoking Cessation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant move toward tackling the increasing rate of shisha smoking, Hamad Medical Corporation's Tobacco Control Center - WHO Collaborating Center has announced the launch of the first clinical study of its kind in Qatar and the region. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, aims to evaluate the most effective methods to help individuals quit shisha smoking. The research initiative comes as part of national efforts to prevent tobacco use and support healthier lifestyles in the country.

The Tobacco Control Center's 2019 survey showed that 25.2% of adults in Qatar use tobacco products, with shisha ranking as the second most prevalent kind at 8.3%. These statistics underpinned the decision to carry out this study and the findings demonstrated the critical need for targeted clinical interventions aimed at quitting shisha smoking.

The research initiative comes as part of national efforts to combat tobacco use and promote healthier lifestyles in the country. It specifically targets the citizens and residents in Qatar aged 18 and above who are regular shisha users. The study team is actively recruiting participants through field visits to government offices, hospitals, universities, and primary healthcare centers.

Dr. Ahmad Mohamed Al Mulla, Director of the Tobacco Control Center, stressed the importance of addressing persistent misunderstandings within the community:“Despite Qatar's strict tobacco control laws, such as Law No. 10 of 2016 and ongoing awareness campaigns, many people continue to believe that shisha is less harmful than cigarettes. Scientific evidence proves otherwise-shisha smoking exposes users to high levels of nicotine and toxic substances, often exceeding those of a single cigarette in just one session. Moreover, withdrawal symptoms experienced by shisha users during cessation mirror those of cigarette smokers, and the addictive nature of shisha tends to increase over time, making quitting very difficult.”

Dr. Al Mulla added that the findings of the study will help shape data-driven national policies for tobacco cessation and contribute to improving public health.“We believe this research will be crucial in providing scientifically validated treatment options and enhancing the quality of life for individuals looking to quit shisha smoking.”

Hamad Medical Corporation encourages all shisha users in Qatar to take part in this significant study, which represents a vital step toward a tobacco-free future.