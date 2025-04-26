Omar Abdullah Questions Pakistan's Offer To Join 'Neutral' Probe Into Pahalgam Killings

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday.

“First they (Pakistan) did not accept that something happened in Pahalgam. Then they even said it was done by India. They were the ones who first accused us, so it's difficult to say anything about them,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about Sharif's remarks, Abdullah said,“I do not want to comment much on their (Pakistani leaders) statements. I regret the incident, which should not have happened.”

On the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which India put in abeyance for the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, and the dams constructed over the Chenab River, Abdullah said,“Why are you linking the two? What does the water treaty have to do with these things? Whether the Indus Water Treaty is suspended or not, what does it have to do with these projects?”

The chief minister was in Ramban to review the restoration of essential services following flash floods and mudslides in the region.

During his visit, Abdullah went to the flash flood-hit Dharam Kund village, where three persons were killed and dozens of houses were damaged on April 20.

Victims Of Ramban Flash Floods Not Forgotten Amid Govt's Focus On Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the purpose of his visit here along Jammu-Srinagar national highway was to convey a message that his government has not forgotten the victims of natural calamity despite its focus on Pahalgam terror attack.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of officers to take stock of the situation, including restoration of essential services here, Abdullah announced five marla land at secured locations for those who lost their land and houses to the disaster on April 20.

Three persons were killed and over 600 houses and commercial buildings were damaged in the natural calamity which also caused massive damage to 250-km strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway between four-km stretch from Maroog to Seri near Ramban town.

“Today, we have not come here to make any big decision. My purpose was to convey a message to the people that we are alive to their situation. We do not want them to think that all our attention is on Pahalgam and we have forgotten Ramban,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah said he decided to visit Ramban as soon as the situation post Pahalgam attack allowed him.

“I came to Ramban, met my colleagues and the people from the district administration and took a look at the situation. The highway has been opened for one-way traffic (on April 23). Tomorrow, because we want to work a little faster on the highway, maybe we will close the highway again for a day so that one of the closed tunnels is also opened,” the chief minister said.

In addition, he said the money that should be released for the restoration work has been released from Jammu.