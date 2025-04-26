Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hideout Busted, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized In North Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

Hideout Busted, Huge Cache Of Arms Seized In North Kashmir's Kupwara: Police


2025-04-26 07:03:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized as security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

The development came days after terrorists gunned down 26 people near Pahalgam.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched by the security forces in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (the Samsha Behak forest region), in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted during the operation.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, a pistol round and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, was seized from the site, the official said.

Read Also Two Suspects Apprehended Along With Arms And Ammunition In North Kashmir's Bandipora: Army Rusted Anti-Tank Mine Found In J&K's Samba

This was a major success, especially in view of indications that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and order in the region, he added.

The timely action by the security forces has dealt a major blow to such nefarious designs and averted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety, he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN26042025000215011059ID1109475378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search