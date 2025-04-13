Uzbekistan To Help Afghanistan Modernize Irrigation System

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Uzbek officials met in Tashkent and have discussed how to develop irrigation systems, strengthen the Amu River banks and make efficient use of water resources and reduce effects of climate change.

A high-level delegation led by Afghan acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Maulvi Attaullah Omari left for Uzbekistan yesterday.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the delegation met with officials from the Ministry of Water and Energy of Uzbekistan today.

In this meeting, both sides discussed the development of irrigation systems, strengthening the Amu River banks, efficient use of water resources, the effects of climate change and other related issues.

Officials from the Ministry of Water and Energy of Uzbekistan said Uzbek investors were ready to cooperate in the modernization of Afghanistan's irrigation systems, especially in the field of water-saving systems such as drip and rainwater irrigation.

Uzbek officials also emphasized continued exchanges of technical officials between the two countries and strengthened cooperation in the fields of water, agriculture, livestock and other sectors.

Omari invited relevant Uzbek officials to visit Afghanistan to evaluate existing capacities.

He called on Uzbekistan to cooperate in capacity building and training of employees of the Ministry of Agriculture and livestock farmers because Uzbekistan had valuable experience in this regard.

