Istanbul Faces Its Worst Tremors Since 1999 Event In Izmit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Istanbul experienced its worst nightmare since the 7.4 magnitude Izmit earthquake on August 17, 1999, yesterday. The city was shaken by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Silivri at 12:49. Millions of people rushed outside in panic during the 13-second earthquake. Fortunately, no buildings collapsed and no lives were lost.

Istanbul faced the reality of an earthquake once again yesterday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor that occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Sea of ​​Marmara at 12:19 brought an earthquake storm with it. Following this tremor, 6.2 magnitude earthquakes occurred at 12:49 with the epicenter in Silivri at a depth of 6.9 km; 5.9 and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes occurred at 12:51 with the epicenter in Büyükçekmece; 4.8 magnitude earthquakes at 13:01, 4.5 and 4.9 magnitude earthquakes at 13:02; and 3.4 magnitude earthquakes at 13:07. Istanbul, where 8 earthquakes occurred within an hour, experienced another 4.9 magnitude tremor with the epicenter off the coast of Büyükçekmece after a 2-hour break at 15:12.

In the violent tremors, a portion of a 3-storey abandoned building on Saadetli Street in the Yeşilköy Neighbourhood of Bakırköy that had been vacant for approximately 25 years collapsed. An abandoned building on Aynalı Dükkan Street in the Ayvansaray Neighbourhood of Fatih that had previously burned partially collapsed. An examination determined that there was no one in the building. The remainder of the partially collapsed building was also demolished in a controlled manner by municipal teams. An opening formed between the 5-storey Neşe Apartment Building on Toprak Street in the İskenderpaşa Neighborhood of Fatih and the adjacent 5-storey Sönmez Apartment Building following the earthquake. The two buildings that were also separated in the Silivri earthquake in 2019 were evacuated this time. The 3-storey building in Beşiktaş Bazaar, whose roof pieces broke off during the earthquake, was also evacuated.

The earthquake storm caused great panic in the city. 236 people were injured in the panic-related incidents. It was announced that the injuries were not life-threatening. After the earthquake, citizens took to the streets throughout the city. Citizens who left their homes and workplaces in fear and panic threw themselves into empty areas. Green areas on the sides of the roads in the main arteries were filled. Some of those who gathered in the parks set up tents. Thereupon, school yards, gyms and mosques were opened to the use of citizens who did not want to spend the night in their homes due to fear of earthquakes. Traffic congestion also occurred after the earthquakes. When Istanbulites who threw themselves out of their homes set out in their vehicles, heavy vehicle traffic occurred on the main arteries and streets.

Due to the earthquake, primary and secondary schools and universities in Istanbul have been closed today and tomorrow. The Istanbul Governor's Office announced that disabled, pregnant, disabled veterans and mothers with children under the age of 10 who work in public institutions will be considered to be on 2 days of administrative leave. Schools in Tekirdağ, Yalova and Kocaeli were also closed for 1 day.

Immediately after the earthquake, UAVs took off for scanning. 1 AKINCI TİHA and 2 TB2 UAVs used by Baykar for flight tests and training took off from centers in Çorlu and Keşan and flew in the skies of Istanbul for an earthquake coordination mission. No negativity was found during the scanning operations.

The earthquakes, whose epicenter was Istanbul, were also felt in neighboring provinces. The earthquake, which was felt intensely in Tekirdağ, Yalova, Bursa and Balıkesir, was also felt in Kırklareli, Edirne, Çanakkale, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Düzce and Bilecik. Governorships reported that no negative effects were experienced in these provinces.

Experts evaluated the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul. Experts stated that aftershocks will continue for a while and that the intensity of these tremors could reach up to 5.9 magnitude, provided that they are not greater than 6.2.

Dokuz Eylül University Earthquake Research and Application Centre Director Prof. Dr. Hasan Sözbilir: An earthquake that occurred on the North Anatolian Fault, that is, on the western part of the fault line of the expected Istanbul earthquake. The fault did not break in its entirety, only in one place. The fact that it broke in parts is actually a good thing. If it broke in one piece, it would produce a large earthquake. It would be much better if the energy accumulated by breaking in six or five pieces like this is absorbed.

Çukurova University Geological Engineering Department Lecturer Prof. Dr. Sedat Türkmen: It is a fault line within the Marmara Sea, but the concern of a major Marmara earthquake still continues. Because the length of the fault extends along the Marmara Sea. There will be aftershocks, but there will be no major aftershocks. Aftershocks like 4, 4.5 and 5 occur after major earthquakes. These tremors continue for a while longer.

Head of the Department of Civil Engineering at Istanbul Arel University, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Fatih Altan: A bigger earthquake may come after this. There are twin earthquakes, we experienced this in K.Maraş and the 1999 earthquake. We need to be careful for the next week. If this is an independent earthquake, it could even be 5.9, provided that the aftershocks are smaller than 6.2. The load-bearing systems of old buildings are definitely damaged now. They can collapse even in a 5-5.5 earthquake.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bülent Özmen, Faculty Member of the Civil Engineering Department of Gazi University Engineering Faculty and Disaster Management Expert: The earthquake occurred in the Kumburgaz segment, referred to as the“seismic gap.” The last earthquake in the region was in 1766. The Kumburgaz segment is a fault that is likely to produce earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater. Aftershocks of an earthquake of this magnitude can reach up to 5.2.

Sakarya University Geophysical Engineering Department Head Prof. Dr. Murat Utkucu: There is an expected Istanbul earthquake. The section of the fault that will create this, which has not broken for many years and extends from Istanbul Kartal to Silivri offshore, is known as a seismic gap. The recent earthquakes can be considered a warning in terms of earthquake danger because they are at the western end of this seismic gap.

Associate Professor Dr. Yurdakul Aygörmez from Yıldız Technical University (YTU) Department of Civil Engineering: It is not known at this time whether this earthquake is a foreshock or a mainshock. It is known that it is on the North Anatolian Fault Line, but it is not known exactly. It may be known later. The most important thing to do at this stage is not to be near or inside risky buildings.

AFAD held a meeting with the participation of all disaster groups within the scope of the Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP). A crisis desk was also established at the Istanbul Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate under the chairmanship of Istanbul Governor Davut Gül. It was reported that all institutions were on alert, field scanning operations were ongoing, and there was no loss of life or destruction throughout the city. The Istanbul Governor's Office warned citizens not to enter buildings that were damaged or thought to be damaged, not to drive unless necessary, and not to use GSM lines except in cases of necessity. AFAD warned, "Do not enter damaged buildings in the region after the earthquake. Do not be around risky buildings. Communicate via SMS and internet-based messaging software."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his first statement regarding the earthquake at the April 23 Children's Festival in Beştepe. Stating that all units were on alert, Erdoğan said,“We are following the process very closely. Thank God, there does not seem to be any problems for now.” Erdoğan also went to the AFAD Istanbul Provincial Disaster Directorate in the evening hours and received information about the work. Sharing about the visit on his social media account, Erdoğan conveyed his“get well soon” wishes to all citizens. Erdoğan included the following statements in his post:“We held a comprehensive meeting at our AFAD Istanbul Provincial Disaster Directorate. We evaluated the steps that were taken and will be taken to minimise the effects of the earthquake and gave the necessary instructions. Thank God, there does not seem to be any problems.” Erdoğan emphasised that there was no loss of life due to the earthquake and said, "Let our citizens rest assured. As a state, we will continue to remain on alert 24/7 with all our units and work for our nation. May God protect our country and nation from all kinds of calamities and disasters."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak held a press conference at the AFAD building in Istanbul. Minister Yerlikaya, who spoke first, stated that the tremors from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake lasted for 13 seconds. Yerlikaya said, "Our scans are ongoing. 10,084 calls have been made to 112. Most of them are for informational purposes and are health-related."

Minister of Environment and Urbanisation Kurum also said that 378 structural reports were received by 112. Kurum made the following statements: "We called our damage assessment teams to Istanbul. Our team in Istanbul is currently in the field. There will be at least 3 thousand damage assessment teams in the field. First of all, public buildings will be examined, and the buildings of our citizens who say 'My building is damaged' will be visited in person. We evacuated 12 buildings, including 1 abandoned building, as a precaution. Our citizens should not enter risky buildings."

Health Minister Memişoğlu also said, "There were no injuries directly affected by the earthquake. Secondarily, there are a total of 236 citizens who suffered panic attacks due to fear of falling, jumping or destruction. All of them are in good condition, and their treatment is ongoing." In a statement from AFAD, it was stated that 184 aftershocks were recorded as of 23:00.

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said that earthquakes should now be Istanbul's number one agenda item. Bahçeli shared the following on his social media account:“Istanbul is the lifeblood of our Turkey, its main cause. Unfortunately, Istanbul's recent years have been wasted and squandered. Those who neglected the city's duty with the polemics of daily politics and the goal of fortune and profit have knowingly surrendered Istanbul to the vortex of risk, threat and danger. We have time, but it is decreasing day by day. Earthquakes should now be Istanbul's number one agenda item.”