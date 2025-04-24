Direct Response Marketing Agency Sequel Response Rebrands As Franklin Madison Direct

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SeQuel Response, a leader in direct mail and targeted customer acquisition strategies for over 16 years, is excited to announce its rebrand to Franklin Madison Direct. Acquired by Franklin Madison in 2022, this brand alignment marks the final integration step of SeQuel and Franklin Madison, bringing together decades of direct marketing experience and expertise.







Franklin Madison Direct will serve as Franklin Madison's dedicated direct response marketing agency, delivering targeted 1:1 marketing solutions for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands seeking measurable growth through multi-channel strategies. By combining SeQuel's legacy of performance-driven direct mail and digital campaigns with Franklin Madison's direct marketing resources and industry experience, Franklin Madison Direct is uniquely positioned to support brands across industries in expanding their customer base and achieving their business goals.

“Unifying SeQuel under the Franklin Madison brand allows us to fully leverage the expertise and innovation that both companies bring to the table,” said Robert Dudacek, CEO of Franklin Madison.“Our goal is to create clarity and consistency, and by aligning our teams, we're delivering a clearer, more cohesive brand experience that drives greater value for our clients.”

Franklin Madison Direct will continue to deliver on the core principles that made SeQuel a respected direct response partner: precision-based targeting, data-driven decision-making, and robust campaign performance. Clients can rely on the same trusted teams and proven strategies-backed by a stronger, more integrated foundation for growth.

“Franklin Madison Direct reflects who we are today and where we're headed next,” said Erik Koenig, President at Franklin Madison Direct.“We're energized by this next chapter in our own growth story.”

About Franklin Madison Direct:

Franklin Madison Direct, formerly SeQuel Response, is a leading direct response advertising agency, providing performance-driven marketing solutions to help consumer and insurance brands reach their best audience and achieve exceptional growth.

