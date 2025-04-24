NCWIT And Keybank Honor 51 Students And 2 Educators From Across Ohio With 2025 Aspirations In Computing Awards
|Student's Name
|School Name
|Laasya Acharya
|William Mason High School
|Shivani Arulselvan
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Afia Ava
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Lilah Ball
|Lakewood High School
|Katie Benson
|Hudson High School
|Naisha Chopra
|North Royalton High School
|Ayesha Faruki
|Mentor High School
|Riya Hegde
|Western Reserve Academy
|Maya Houghton
|Hathaway Brown School
|Rebecca Jacob
|Solon High School
|Ava Kohlhaas
|Lakota East High School
|Audrey Malcuit
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Vaishnavi Rachuri
|Dublin Jerome High School
|Sonia Robinson
|Hathaway Brown School
|Mahee Shah
|Hathaway Brown School
|Kathleen Smith
|Springfield-Clark County
|Tori Smith
|Magnificat High School
|Maggie Smith
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Sahana Srikanth
|William Mason High School
|Sosena Tefera
|Anderson High School
|Rachel Tong
|Olentangy Orange High School
|Kaovya Vel
|Westlake High School
|Zaynah Wahab
|Solon High School
2025 Ohio Affiliate Honorable Mentions
|Student's Name
|School Name
|Emily Ahmad
|Centerville High School
|Aanvi Dogra
|Dublin Jerome High School
|Mengxin Deng
|Magnificat High School
|Kayleise Travis
|Magnificat High School
|Bohdan Chuprynka
|North Royalton High School
|Sophia Regoli
|Canal Winchester High School
|Gautami Kondekar
|Dublin Jerome High School
|Olivia Scarlatella
|Felicity-Franklin High School
|Yujing Li
|North Royalton High School
|Charlie Clements
|Stow-Munroe Falls High School
|Vidhissha Sharma
|Solon High School
|Sanyu Karathody
|North Royalton High School
|Tiffany Perez Garcia
|Springfield-clark County
|Amritha Kishan
|Solon High School
|Haasini Sanisetty
|Hathaway Brown School
|Harman Kaur
|Dayton Regional Stem School
|Ravia Bhullar
|Nordonia High School
|Sophia Swartwood
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Cailyn Hua
|Western Reserve Academy
2025 Ohio Affiliate Rising Stars
|Student's Name
|School Name
|Siyuan Zhang
|Solon High School
|Giana Trolio
|Ursuline High School
|Maya School Sensabaugh
|C-TEC Career And Technology Education Centers of Licking County
|Riley Wilkerson
|Ross High School
|Kaavya Gulia
|Solon High School
|Anna McCracken
|Westerville South High School
|Alex Tehoke
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Victoria Goss
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Lyla Doucette
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights High
2025 Ohio Educator Winner
Jeff Rhodes – North Royalton High School
2025 Ohio Educator Honorable Mention
Greg Sauline – Ursuline High School
About NCWIT
NCWIT widens participation in the technology ecosystem through innovative programs and research.
This thriving community of more than 1,600 change leader organizations spanning K-12, Higher Education, and Industry works to expand access to critical knowledge and opportunities.
NCWIT helps organizations remain globally competitive in science and technology by creating environments where all students and employees thrive.
ABOUT NCWIT ASPIRATIONS IN COMPUTING (AiC)
Aspirations in Computing (AiC) opens pathways into technology from K-12 through career. AiC recognizes and celebrates students' technical aspirations and abilities, as well as the educators who support them. The program also provides an expansive community network to create opportunities that lead to careers in technology.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 40,000 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit KeyBank Member FDIC.
Rhonda Crawford – Ohio Affiliate Program Coordinator
Ceylon Allmond – Master of Ceremonies & Planning Committee
Maria Smith – Planning Committee & Host
Navarre Medlock – Planning Committee & Photographer
Jessica Kennedy – Planning Committee & RSVP Table
Shawanay Kirksey - Volunteer & RSVP Table
Matthew Prioletti – Communications Partner
Partners:
Eva Bradshaw - NCWIT Regional Affiliate Program Manager
Serina Shores – Ohio Affiliate Co-Program Coordinator Huntington Bank
Panelists:
Dieynabou Diallo - 2025 Ohio Collegiate Finalist & 3rd year student at OSU
Jay Shaffstall - Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Muskingum University
Ava Scherocman - 2020 Ohio Winner & Computer Science Major at OSU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment