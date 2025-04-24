Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's State Visit To China Published On His Social Media Accounts

2025-04-24 03:12:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China has been published on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China (22-24.04.2025)".

