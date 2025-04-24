Ankara, Washington Seek Common Ground On Customs Tariffs

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced that Turkiye will engage in constructive negotiations with the United States regarding customs tariffs, emphasizing mutual understanding and cooperation.

“Initial contacts have already been made. Talks will also continue at the ministerial level in the coming days,” Bolat said.

Speaking on the matter, Bolat criticized the global impact of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff decisions and the retaliatory actions taken by other nations, describing the situation as creating a“cloud of uncertainty” over the global economy.

Bolat noted that Turkiye has maintained a dynamic and coordinated approach throughout this period.“Under the leadership of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, ministers involved in economic matters remain in constant communication and consultation. Decisions are made collectively as government policy,” he said.

He added that Turkiye neither expects nor deserves the additional 10% tariff imposed.“Nonetheless, we will negotiate with the U.S. in a positive and constructive environment. The groundwork has been laid, and further talks are imminent.”

Bolat also highlighted the importance of global trade developments and their impact on Turkiye's trade relations.“Just as Turkiye-U.S. relations are vital, so too is our trade with other countries. We are taking proactive steps in this area,” he stated.

He warned against Turkiye becoming a dumping ground for goods from competing nations.“We will not allow this and are determined to act. Turkiye will fully utilize all rights granted under international trade rules,” Bolat declared.

He acknowledged that the World Trade Organization is facing a challenging period.“Unilateral decisions have inflicted serious damage on the rules-based multilateral system. We hope countries can reach a consensus before the cost of this uncertainty becomes too high, and that trade once again drives global growth,” he said.

Syria Trade and Customs to Be Reorganized

Touching on developments in Syria, Bolat said efforts were underway, at President Erdoğan's direction, to cooperate with the new Syrian administration.

He stressed the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria and noted that the new government in Damascus has high expectations from Turkiye.“We aim to work jointly for the establishment and sustainability of a strong, stable Syria, which will also reinforce our neighborly ties,” Bolat said.

Under Vice President Yılmaz's leadership, biweekly coordination meetings are held to discuss key issues, with continuous and active engagement with Syrian counterparts.

To boost trade, Bolat emphasized the need to ease customs procedures. He revealed that agreements have been reached to transfer loading and unloading operations into Turkiye, which will relieve congestion at customs points.

Transport ministries from both countries are expected to finalize a deal within weeks, expediting commercial traffic between Turkiye and the Middle East.

Bolat also said Turkiye had proposed cooperation on trade in industrial goods, investment, and services under a comprehensive economic partnership. The Ministry of Industry and Technology will oversee the restoration of industrial zones and acceleration of mutual investment.

Crackdown on Price Gouging Amid Crop Damage

Bolat also addressed the recent frost event affecting Turkish agriculture, particularly hard-shell fruits. He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is working to assess the damage and identify salvageable areas.

He warned that while fruit prices might rise in the short term, authorities will not tolerate opportunistic pricing.“We are determined to combat excessive pricing. Everyone knows that supply-demand imbalances, whether in agriculture or industry, lead to price volatility,” Bolat noted.

He assured that the Trade Ministry, with its authority over imports and exports, is ready to take necessary measures in consultation with relevant ministries.“We will protect both producers and consumers. No one will be left at the mercy of unfair pricing,” he emphasized.

Regular inspections are being carried out across provinces and districts.“The public should rest assured-we are vigilant,” Bolat concluded.