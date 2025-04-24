Drones Destroy Three Russian Apcs With Their Crews In Lyman Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Lyman direction, pilots of the Signum unit of the Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Brigade destroyed three Russian armored personnel carriers with their crews.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia military unit reported this in Telegram .

“The brigade's drone operators, together with adjacent units, burned down three enemy armored personnel carriers that were moving in a column towards our positions in the Lyman direction. As a result of the successful work, the enemy's losses amounted to three armored personnel carriers with their crews,” the statement said.

Drones burned enemy vehicles and equipment worth about USD 3 million.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector with a Javelin missile.

The photo is illustrative