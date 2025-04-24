Drones Destroy Three Russian Apcs With Their Crews In Lyman Sector
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia military unit reported this in Telegram .
“The brigade's drone operators, together with adjacent units, burned down three enemy armored personnel carriers that were moving in a column towards our positions in the Lyman direction. As a result of the successful work, the enemy's losses amounted to three armored personnel carriers with their crews,” the statement said.Read also: War update: 85 clashes on frontline since day-start, most in Pokrovsk sector
Drones burned enemy vehicles and equipment worth about USD 3 million.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector with a Javelin missile.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment