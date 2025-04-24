UN Condemns Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, has strongly condemned the latest attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

This was stated in a declaration by Schmale, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Last night's large-scale attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on residential areas in Kyiv and surrounding regions is yet another appalling violation of international humanitarian law,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator.

He noted that, according to preliminary data, at least nine people were killed and over 70 injured, including several children and a pregnant woman. The strikes also caused significant damage to residential buildings, businesses, and public infrastructure. The number of casualties is expected to rise as emergency teams continue search and rescue operations amid the rubble.

“Civilians must never be targets. This senseless use of force must stop,” Schmale emphasized.

Over 80 wounded, nine killed in Ukraine following Russia's massive attack –

As reported by Ukrinform, the death toll from the massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday, April 24, had risen to 10 people with 90 injured.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs