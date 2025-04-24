Death Toll In Massive Russian Strike On Kyiv Rises To 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of a massive missile strike by Russian forces on Thursday, April 24, 12 people were killed and 90 injured in Kyiv.

This was reported on Telegram by Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to Tkachenko, emergency workers recovered two more bodies from under the rubble in Sviatoshynskyi district, bringing the total death toll to 12.











































In a comment to journalists, Pavlo Petrov, Spokesperson for the capital's emergency service, said that efforts to eliminate the aftermath of the strike are ongoing:

“Emergency workers continue search and rescue operations. So far, 860 cubic meters of construction debris and wreckage have been cleared. We are continuing our work. All necessary equipment is in operation. The damage is severe - both to the two-story building that was the epicenter of the strike and to nearby apartment blocks,” he said.

Petrov noted that up to 80 emergency workers are involved in search and rescue operations.































Speaking about the identification of the last recovered body, Petrov added that the details are still being clarified:“Relevant authorities are working on it. All the circumstances are being investigated by law enforcement.”

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs , the ninth victim recovered from under the rubble in Sviatoshynskyi district was a 27-year-old woman.

Rescue teams and canine units from the State Emergency Service (SES), with specially trained dogs, continue to operate at the site.

The work is being conducted in stages, initially clearing access paths, followed by the deployment of heavy SES machinery to fully dismantle the rubble. Search efforts are ongoing around the clock.

“We will continue until we are certain that all bodies have been recovered or that survivors have been rescued,” said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of April 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv using drones and missiles.

By morning, eight fatalities had been confirmed, including two children (born in 2003 and 2005) from the same family. Later, the number of dead increased.

A total of 90 people were injured, over 40 of whom were hospitalized. Among the injured are at least 12 children, the youngest just 1.5 years old.

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk, Ukrinform