Dove And Chamberlain Coffee Team Up To Turn Every Day Rituals Into Little Treats With New Plant Milk Cleansing Collection Collab

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a world where every day victories deserve celebration, "little treats" have turned mundane tasks into meaningful rituals. Whether it's making your bed in the morning or getting through a tough day, treating yourself isn't just a luxury – it's a necessity. Dove's latest Plant Milk Cleansing launch taps directly into this mindset, transforming daily routines. From showering to your morning cup of coffee, just add plant milk to turn ordinary moments into little, indulgent treats.

Both Dove and Chamberlain Coffee believe that small rituals can spark big joy – especially when they're powered by plant milk. While Chamberlain Coffee has reimagined the daily caffeine fix with creamy, plant-based blends, Dove brings that same indulgent energy to daily shower routines with its new Plant Milk Cleansing Collection.

"Self-care is whatever you need it to be – it's about being intuitive with yourself and what you need. Whether it's a coffee or an afternoon nap or an 'everything' shower," says Emma Chamberlain, founder of Chamberlain Coffee. "I'm so stoked for Chamberlain Coffee to partner with Dove because we both care deeply about self care and making the mundane, more special."

To celebrate the launch of the Dove Plant Milk Cleansing collection, Dove and Chamberlain Coffee will hit the road with a plant milk-powered treat truck on April 24 and April 25, popping up on select college campuses across LA. Chamberlain Coffee will also add a limited edition signature drink to its menu from April 25 to May 2, inspired by the Dove Oat Milk Berry Brulee Body Wash. The Dove Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Latte will be available at the beloved coffee brand's new LA store located in Westfield Century City Mall.

The New Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Collection features a proprietary blend of skin-loving ingredients, including stearic acid, lauric acid, glycerin, and nutrient-rich plant milks, designed to deeply hydrate and revitalize. Made without sulfates or parabens, the full product line-up, which is both vegan and cruelty-free, includes a body wash and cleansing bar, each available in four scent-sational fragrances:



Oat Milk & Berry Brulee: Rich, creamy lather meets the scent of juicy berries and warm brown sugar for a skin-softening treat.

Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop: Zesty notes of lemon and orange blossom brighten skin and mood.

Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee: A silky fusion of coconut cream and lychee for touchably smooth skin. Almond Milk & Green Apple: Crisp green apple and agave refresh and awaken the senses.

"Dove believes every woman should feel confident in her skin – and that mood-boosting moments can start with your shower routine," said Kathryn Holl Fernandez, Head of Dove Skin Cleansing and Engagement NA. "Our new Plant Milk Cleansing Collection uses a proprietary plant milk blend to provide lasting hydration for radiant, glowing skin. This new collection will transform your daily shower into a little, fragrance-forward treat – where self-care feels mindful, functional, and fun."

This launch reinforces Dove's mission to make self-care accessible, nourishing, and joyful. With Chamberlain Coffee's loyal fanbase and cultural influence, this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Dove's skincare journey – one that speaks directly to a new generation redefining beauty on their own terms.

Lather up this whole-body treat into a rich, milky texture for hydrated, healthy-looking skin. Get the NEW Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Collection now at Target, Amazon, and Walgreens for an SRP of $9.99.

Media Contact:

Lisa Fernandez, [email protected]

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and 1⁄4 moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety.

Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:



Portray women with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit:

About Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee, a leading producer of specialty coffee, delivers high-quality beverages that guarantee a delicious sip every time. Made using only the finest ingredients, Chamberlain Coffee offers a range of products-from award-winning ready-to-drink cans and cold brew multi-serve and single-serve packets, to organic 100% arabica whole bean coffee bags and organic ceremonial-grade matcha. The brand, founded by YouTuber, podcaster, and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain, is committed to bringing innovative products to the next generation of coffee drinkers.

In 2025, Chamberlain Coffee opened its first café location in Los Angeles, offering fans and first-timers alike a chance to experience the brand in person through exclusive drinks, seasonal launches, and immersive events. With over 18,000 five-star reviews, Chamberlain Coffee products are available online and in over 12,000 retailers nationwide. Since its inception, the brand has continued to evolve, meeting customer demand with fresh, exciting products designed to delight both loyal fans and new audiences.

For more information on Chamberlain Coffee and to stay up to date on the latest product drops, follow along on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee.

SOURCE Dove