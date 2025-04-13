Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi Upset Over NDA Seat Allocation In Gaya

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 13 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday openly expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP-JD(U) leadership over the alleged unfair treatment in the formation of 20-point program committees in Bihar's Gaya district.

Speaking at the executive meeting of his party in Patna, Manjhi criticised the NDA allies for sidelining the HAM in local-level organisational appointments despite the party's elected presence in the region.

"Out of six Assembly seats in Gaya, three belong to our party. I myself am an MP from there. Yet, in Gaya's 20-point program committee, only one seat was allocated to us," the HAM Chief said, adding that even block-level committee positions were monopolised by the BJP and JD-U.

The 20-point program, a centrally coordinated socio-economic initiative, plays a crucial role in policy implementation at the grassroots level.

Manjhi demanded that HAM should head the committees in blocks where it holds MLA seats, saying that ignoring local representation diminishes the spirit of partnership within the NDA.

He added that NDA leaders have acknowledged this oversight as a "mistake", though no immediate corrective action has been announced.

Reinforcing HAM's electoral ambitions, Manjhi repeated his earlier demand for 35 seats in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, claiming that the party is confident of winning at least 20 seats if given the opportunity.

"If we have 20 MLAs, we will be in a strong position to get work done for the people. Regardless of who the Chief Minister is, our voice will be heard," he asserted.

Manjhi clarified that while these demands reflect the aspirations of the party workers, the final decision lies with HAM President Santosh Kumar Suman.

However, Manjhi affirmed that HAM remains committed to the NDA and will not break the alliance under any circumstances.

"We are not leaving the NDA. As a party patron, it is my right to ask for more seats. We only seek a fair share that reflects our ground strength," he added.

This statement comes amid a politically charged atmosphere in Bihar, with multiple parties stepping up organisational efforts ahead of the state polls.