4Th Antalya Diplomacy Forum Wraps Up

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) held in Turkey has ended.

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a press conference at the end of the international event.

During his speech, the minister, who highly appreciated the work of the forum, said that the event not only hosted geopolitical issues but also human problems: "During the three days, many human issues such as combating racism and protecting women's rights were discussed here. Many bilateral meetings, panels, and gatherings were held during the event. The participants also had the opportunity to meet with their interlocutors from different regions of the world within the framework of their own views. All this once again demonstrated the unifying power of our forum. For three days, we sought answers to questions about not only the current but also the future world order. In this period when the world is going through various trials, a new mind, a new language, and courageous steps are needed in global diplomacy. The discussion of all global events once again showed the need for diplomacy. Turkey will continue its constructive and mediating position in resolving conflicts in the world and its active role in the re-forming European security mechanism. We hope that Europe will also respond appropriately to our activities."

During his speech, Hakan Fidan thanked the media representatives who participated in the implementation of the forum and supported the delivery of the messages given at the event to the world community.

Then the minister answered questions from journalists.

It should be noted that the three-day IV Antalya Diplomatic Forum was attended by more than six thousand participants from 155 countries of the world, including about a hundred heads of state and government, ministers, deputies, NGOs, well-known public and political figures of the world, and representatives of media organizations. President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva participated in the ADF for the first time.

Along with many global events, the event also discussed issues of interest to our country, such as the latest situation in the South Caucasus, the Peace Agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the return of Western Azerbaijan and Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands, our country's role in the fight against climate change, as well as the COP29 held in Baku and the activities of the Organization of Turkic States.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a large delegation led by President Ilham Aliyev.

It should be noted that the main goal of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is to contribute to the resolution of crises occurring in the world through diplomacy.