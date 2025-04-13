403
Kuwait's Namaa Charity Provides Water To 12,000 Gazan Families
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 13 (KUNA) -- Namaa Charity, part of Kuwait Social Reform Society, carried out an emergency campaign on Sunday to distribute water to disaster-stricken Gazan families.
Through 48 tankers, more than 12,000 Palestinian families were given one-to-two gallons of water to meet the minimum daily needs in light of the scarcity of resources and services, said Charity vice CEO Abdulaziz Al-Kandari.
The campaign, co-organized by Wafaa Palestine, praised Namaa's role in reviving hope. Wafaa Director, Marwan Muhaisen, said that despite all the difficulties, Kuwaiti aid arrived to revive hope.
The initiative comes as part of a series by Namaa with the support of the people of Kuwait to help deal with crises in Palestine, especially besieged Gaza. Namaa assured that support will continue to include food, healthcare, and other aid to the most affected families. (end)
