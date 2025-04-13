Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delegation From Turkish City Of Kayseri Arrives In Shusha

2025-04-13 09:07:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation including members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party, high-ranking officials of Kayseri Municipality, university rectors, and entrepreneurs arrived in the city of Shusha.

Azernews reports that, first, a meeting will be held in the Shusha district with Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, the guests will get acquainted with the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of Azerbaijani history and culture.

