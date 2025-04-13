Delegation From Turkish City Of Kayseri Arrives In Shusha

Azernews reports that, first, a meeting will be held in the Shusha district with Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, the guests will get acquainted with the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of Azerbaijani history and culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.