Lavrov Says US Pursues Diplomatic Solutions for Ukrainian War
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has remarked that, unlike the European Union and the United Kingdom, the United States appears to be prioritizing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
According to Lavrov, Washington’s stance differs significantly from that of its Western allies, who he claims overlook the underlying causes of the crisis.
Lavrov emphasized that any sustainable agreement with Ukraine must confront the “root causes” of the turmoil—particularly Kiev’s ambition to become a member of NATO. He insisted that addressing this fundamental issue is essential for any lasting peace.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Lavrov highlighted that United States Leader Donald Trump “every time” expresses a clear intention to bring an end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
He contrasted this with the EU and the UK, accusing them of dismissing the deeper context behind the war.
The Russian diplomat also pointed out that “President Trump has repeatedly said in public that drawing Ukraine into NATO – despite many years of warnings from Moscow against doing so – was a mistake that probably played a decisive role in the current events.”
Lavrov’s remarks underscore Moscow’s long-standing opposition to NATO’s eastward expansion and its belief that such actions have been a major factor in the escalation of tensions.
