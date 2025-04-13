403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Espionage Cases in China, Taiwan Lead to Officials’ Arrests
(MENAFN) China announced on Saturday that a former employee of its military industry had been sentenced to life imprisonment for espionage, according to media reports.
The individual, referred to only as Wei, previously worked for a research institute affiliated with a Chinese military industry group.
Wei faced charges of stealing and selling critical secrets related to technological research, development, and the practical use of vital sectors, as reported by a newspaper.
Wei is said to have been recruited by a foreign intelligence agency, selling over 1,000 documents to foreign entities.
Among the documents sold, there were six classified materials and 536 secret-level documents concerning significant technological research and its practical implementation.
In a separate incident, Taiwan arrested a former assistant to the current head of its National Security Council, Joseph Wu, who also served as the country’s previous Foreign Minister.
The detention occurred on Thursday, based on a state-run news agency. The former aide is accused of leaking sensitive information to China.
The espionage case in Taiwan also includes other prominent individuals, such as Wu Shang-yu, an advisor to current Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te, and several other high-profile suspects.
The individual, referred to only as Wei, previously worked for a research institute affiliated with a Chinese military industry group.
Wei faced charges of stealing and selling critical secrets related to technological research, development, and the practical use of vital sectors, as reported by a newspaper.
Wei is said to have been recruited by a foreign intelligence agency, selling over 1,000 documents to foreign entities.
Among the documents sold, there were six classified materials and 536 secret-level documents concerning significant technological research and its practical implementation.
In a separate incident, Taiwan arrested a former assistant to the current head of its National Security Council, Joseph Wu, who also served as the country’s previous Foreign Minister.
The detention occurred on Thursday, based on a state-run news agency. The former aide is accused of leaking sensitive information to China.
The espionage case in Taiwan also includes other prominent individuals, such as Wu Shang-yu, an advisor to current Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te, and several other high-profile suspects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment