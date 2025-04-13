403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New trend goes viral: users create AI-Generated miniature dolls, experts raise alarms
(MENAFN) A burgeoning trend on social media is captivating users as they transform themselves into miniature dolls and action figures through generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Copilot. This digital phenomenon, where individuals are reimagined in pocket-sized forms, has quickly gained popularity, prompting brands and influencers to join in on the fun by crafting their own mini-me avatars.
However, amid the excitement surrounding this playful trend, some experts are raising alarms. They caution that the allure of not participating should not eclipse the serious concerns regarding the substantial energy consumption and data usage linked to AI technologies.
The method for creating these AI-generated dolls is straightforward, even if it may seem intricate. Users start by uploading a personal photograph to an AI platform such as ChatGPT. Along with the image, they include written prompts that specify their vision for the final product.
These guidelines are essential, as they direct the AI in producing every detail of the image, from the specific items the user wishes to be included to the style of packaging they envision. This can even extend to replicating the iconic box designs and fonts associated with popular toys like Barbie.
However, amid the excitement surrounding this playful trend, some experts are raising alarms. They caution that the allure of not participating should not eclipse the serious concerns regarding the substantial energy consumption and data usage linked to AI technologies.
The method for creating these AI-generated dolls is straightforward, even if it may seem intricate. Users start by uploading a personal photograph to an AI platform such as ChatGPT. Along with the image, they include written prompts that specify their vision for the final product.
These guidelines are essential, as they direct the AI in producing every detail of the image, from the specific items the user wishes to be included to the style of packaging they envision. This can even extend to replicating the iconic box designs and fonts associated with popular toys like Barbie.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment