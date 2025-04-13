Northwestern Qatar's Media Majlis Museum Hosts Inaugural Symposium Of IKT Congress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar kicked off the 53rd annual congress of the International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art (IKT) with a symposium titled“Disrupture: Perspectives from the Arabian Peninsula,” examining regional perspectives on contemporary art and curatorial practices.

“Hosting the 53rd IKT Congress at Northwestern Qatar is an exciting moment for us that reflects our dedication to creating a space where creativity, community, and collaboration thrive,” said Marwan M. Kraidy, Dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.

“This congress gives curators, museum directors, and artists the opportunity to connect and exchange ideas on curation, digital innovation, and artistic practice. It's not just about sharing knowledge-it's about building relationships and contributing to a global conversation. We're proud to play a part in that, bringing together such inspiring minds and strengthening our role in advancing a more collaborative and dynamic cultural exchange.”

The symposium began with a keynote address by artist Oraib Toukan, who examined how histories of struggle shape realities and perceptions, institutional memory, and emotional affect, setting the tone for two ensuing panel discussions about diverse perspectives on contemporary curation.

The first panel,“Museums in the Making,” chaired by Zeina Arida, director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, featured Alanood Al Thani, director of Rubaiya Qatar; curator Lina Ramadan; Meriam Berrada, artistic director at Museum of African Contemporary Art; and Caroline Hancock, deputy director of curatorial affairs and senior curator of modern and contemporary art at Art Mill Museum, in a discussion on the development of cultural spaces in the Global South.

Panellists explored how new cultural institutions are reshaping curatorial practices and community engagement to encourage innovation and inclusivity. Hancock underscored the importance of co-curation, stating,“We are already in dialogue with future audiences-co-curating with communities like Pakistani's in Qatar helps us begin our journey.” Meanwhile, Alanood Al Thani emphasised collaboration, noting,“We are not imposing-we're embracing the ecosystem by working collaboratively and experimentally across institutions and public spaces.”

Following three days of discussions and programming in Doha, the 53rd IKT Congress-co-hosted by the Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar and NYU Abu Dhabi- will continue across the UAE, with sessions in Abu Dhabi (April 11–12), Dubai (April 13), and Sharjah (April 14), with an in-depth exploration of the region's evolving cultural landscape through curated exhibitions, symposiums, and site visits.

The Media Majlis Museum reflects Northwestern Qatar's commitment to holistic education by advancing cultural exchange through exhibitions that blend scholarship, art, and media. Through its partnership with the IKT Congress, it advances the university's academic mission by connecting contemporary art with local and global communities, amplifying the museum's impact, and promoting engagement and critical discussions on pressing global and regional issues.