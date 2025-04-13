403
WTM Africa announces winners of 2025 Responsible Tourism Awards
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 11 April 2025 – World Travel Market (WTM) Africa yesterday announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Responsible Tourism Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to sustainable and responsible tourism practices across the continent.
"Today, we're here to celebrate Africa's changemakers," said Rachel Nxele, SATSA's Vice Chairperson and Chair of Responsible Tourism, who presented the awards. "Among you are small businesses and large businesses. All of you have made a significant contribution not just to make tourism better, but to make tourism responsible."
The ceremony recognised 20 businesses from nine countries: Kenya, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Gold Award Winners
In the Nature Positive category, Emboo Safari Camp claimed the Gold Award for its pioneering approach to luxury sustainable hospitality. The Kenya-based operation has successfully demonstrated that high-end tourism experiences can coexist with and actively contribute to environmental regeneration.
!Khwa ttu, known as "the embassy of the San," received Gold in the Shared Value category for its innovative integration of San cultural heritage, ethical sourcing, and community empowerment into its food and beverage offerings. "We value this award because we're passionate about recycling. We support our locals by buying only from our locals. We all need each other. If you look after your friend, your friend will look after you. We need to stand up together," said their representative.
Similarly, Dlala Nje earned Gold for its immersive inner-city tours and experiences that empower local communities while challenging stereotypes.
For excellence in Managing Waste, HBD Principe secured Gold for implementing comprehensive waste management systems on a UNESCO Biosphere island with no industrial treatment facilities. Their initiatives include innovative glass recycling and community engagement programmes.
Township and Village was awarded Gold in the Peace and Inclusivity category for connecting communities in Stellenbosch to tourism while raising awareness about socio-economic divides and apartheid-era displacement. The organisation has developed comprehensive workplace policy manuals that ensure all employees understand their rights, responsibilities and expectations, with ethical standards aligned to responsible tourism commitments.
In the Climate Change category, Green Safaris of Zambia earned Gold for pioneering "Silent Safaris" with solar-powered electric vehicles. Their lodges are over 80% solar-powered and they've eliminated single-use plastics. Through their foundation, they distribute fuel-efficient stoves that reduce household emissions by an estimated 2.28 tons of carbon annually. The judges were particularly impressed by their bamboo planting initiatives and ecosystem restoration efforts.
Foxes Safari Camps received Gold in the All Inclusive category for applying circular economy principles throughout their operations. They maintain organic vegetable gardens and a working livestock farm to supply their properties with fresh produce, source 90% of supplies from local communities, and prioritise skills development through training programmes in hospitality, guiding, driving and aviation. They also produce furniture and provide vehicle maintenance training for local artisans and mechanics.
Silver Award Winners
Silver Awards were presented to several outstanding initiatives including:
• Volcanoes Safaris (Uganda/Rwanda) – Nature Positive
• The Community Rhino Conservation Initiative (Zimbabwe) – Nature Positive
• Kijani Supplies (Kenya/Uganda) – Shared Value
• Hamagriza Indigenous Restaurant & Hub (South Africa) – Shared Value
• Destination Zero Waste Zanzibar (TUI Care Foundation project) – Waste Management, which has created 48 jobs and collected over 1.5 million kilograms of glass and nearly 15,000 kilograms of plastic waste
• Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (South Africa) – Waste Management, which manages 1.2 million kilograms of waste over the past decade, diverting 62% from landfills and creatively repurposing old cable car cables into souvenirs
• The Heart of Cape Town under Uthando SA – Peace & Inclusivity, which illuminated wire art across parts of Cape Town created by local artists to promote love, compassion and kindness
• Saruni Base Camp (Kenya) – Climate Change Mitigation
• Hideaways Africa (One to Watch) – Recognised for responsible tourism initiatives addressing environmental conservation and community engagement across operations in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe
One To Watch
Several emerging projects were recognised as "One To Watch" due to their innovation or early-stage potential. These include:
• TUI Futureshapers Namibia, which is piloting electric vehicle training linked to employment pathways
• Conservation-led operations such as Loisaba Conservancy
• Ele Collection (Zimbabwe), a grassroots initiative tackling plastic waste at Victoria Falls. Established in October 2024, they've developed a comprehensive waste recovery programme that empowers vulnerable women through income opportunities, transforming seven types of plastic waste into construction materials
• City Visa, which uses gamification tools to encourage more sustainable travel behaviours among visitors engaging with conflict heritage routes across southern Africa
"These are not easy awards to win," emphasised Professor Harold Goodwin, WTM Responsible Tourism Advisor who led the expert panel of judges. "The judging process is intense and to be honest, it gets harder each year. To be on this recognition list is a massive achievement."
Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director for the event’s producer RX Africa, commented on the winners: "Your work inspires us to build a responsible future."
In keeping with that ethos: every award handed out was handcrafted by local children in collaboration with Uthando SA using corks donated by Painted Wolf Wines—a creative reuse initiative making each trophy both meaningful and unique.
To close off celebrations on a warm note befitting African hospitality traditions—the ceremony concluded with a curated wine-and-chocolate pairing experience sponsored by Painted Wolf Wines featuring responsibly sourced ingredients produced within fair-trade supply chains.
All gold winners will now move forward automatically into consideration for WTM London’s Global Responsible Tourism Awards later this year—offering international exposure alongside industry leaders from around the world.
About WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards
The WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards recognise and promote the most inspiring and replicable examples of responsible tourism practices in the African tourism industry. The awards are aligned with the global sustainable development goals and aim to encourage the industry to adopt responsible tourism practices for the benefit of destinations, communities, and the environment.
