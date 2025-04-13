Qatar Culture Days In Baku See Enthusiastic Public Attendance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The Qatar Culture Days continue in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, drawing significant public attendance and interest.

Scheduled to conclude today (Sunday), the event is part of the cultural cooperation between Qatar and Azerbaijan.

It aims to spotlight Qatari heritage and culture, build bridges of communication, and enhance cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Qatar Culture Days include a variety of cultural and heritage activities, such as a traditional market, structures inspired by Qatari architecture, the tent, the Qatari Majlis, and folk arts.

Authentic Qatari crafts, such as the making of wooden boxes, traditional garments, bishts , falconry, Al Sadu weaving, henna art, maritime heritage, traditional cuisine, art exhibitions, and Arabic calligraphy, are also featured.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy Qatari folk performances, sea songs, and traditional dances, providing a comprehensive depiction of Qatari heritage and culture.

This event reflects efforts to strengthen cultural ties between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan, showcasing their diversity and emphasizing the close relationship between the two nations and their commitment to fostering collaboration in various cultural and artistic fields.

This event affirms the Ministry of Culture's dedication to enhancing Qatar's global cultural presence and showcasing the nation's civilizational identity through cultural diplomacy as a tool for human connection and mutual understanding.

The festival has witnessed enthusiastic public engagement, with visitors actively enjoying the diverse performances and activities, further reinforcing bilateral cultural cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan.