Suniel Shetty Makes For A Fearless Warrior Vegda Ji In 'Kesari Veer'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The makers of one of the most anticipated biographical dramas of 2025, "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath" have added to the hype as they released the exciting first look of Suniel Shetty from the film.

The powerful new poster features Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji. Clad in a rugged get-up and wielding a bloodied axe, Shetty exudes ferocity with an intense expression. The still captures a high-stakes battle scene, with warriors spread across the field, set against the iconic backdrop of the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

Shetty's intense portrayal is further elevated by a powerful background score, setting the stage for an epic battle to protect the sacred temple from invaders.

While he brings to life the indomitable Vegda Ji, Sooraj Pancholi plays an unsung hero and young Rajput prince, Veer Hamirji Gohil in the movie. Vivek Oberoi steps into the role of a menacing antagonist, Zafar, while debutante Akanksha Sharma adds a heartfelt dimension to the story with her romantic track alongside Pancholi's character.

Previously, reflecting on his bond with Shetty, Pancholi talked about his support and camaraderie both on and off-screen. He said, "I've always looked up to Suniel Sir as a screen idol, and to have had the opportunity to work with him on Kesari Veer was a dream come true. He's not only an exceptional actor but also an inspiring mentor who has guided me throughout my career."

Shedding light on the on-screen fight sequences, Pancholi stated, "It was surreal to be fighting THE Suniel Shetty! I was overwhelmed, but at the same time, I was shocked by his remarkable strength and agility. He's truly one of the best in the industry. He's an exceptional guide, and I will always look up to him."

Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, "Kesari Veer" is set to captivate audiences across the globe on 16th May 2025.