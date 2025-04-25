403
Changi Airport Group Names India-Headquartered Airline Indigo As 'Partner Of The Year' At Changi Airline Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 25 April 2025: Changi Airport Group (CAG) has accorded India-headquartered airline IndiGo its Partner of the Year award at the Changi Airline Awards 2025 (CAA). The annual event held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, honours airline and aviation partners that have contributed to the development of the Changi air hub. The accolade presented to IndiGo is in recognition of the airline's remarkable growth at Changi Airport since its commencement of Singapore services in 2011. During this time, IndiGo has risen to become Changi's fifth largest foreign carrier by passenger traffic.
As a key partner, IndiGo has collaborated closely with CAG and contributed significantly to boosting connectivity between India and Singapore. IndiGo now operates 75 weekly services between India and Singapore, which is 53% more compared to pre-Covid levels. It has also seen a 64% rise in passenger traffic over the past year, carrying over 1 million passengers to and through Changi Airport in 2024.
Presently, the airline connects nine Indian cities to Singapore – Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Singapore is now IndiGo's third largest international destination.
Besides direct services to Singapore, IndiGo has, through its codeshare partnership with Qantas, facilitated seamless connectivity between India and Australia via Changi. IndiGo also partnered CAG on a joint marketing campaign to promote its new Coimbatore-Singapore route, as well as the Singapore Tourism Board to promote Singapore as a destination to India travellers through trade engagement and marketing efforts.
Mr Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said,“At IndiGo, we are truly humbled to receive the 'Partner of the Year' award at Changi Airline Awards 2025. This recognition validates our dedication to growth and partnership with Changi Airport Group. Since 2011, we've expanded significantly, now operating over 70 weekly flights connecting Singapore to nine cities in India. Our collaboration with Changi Airport has been pivotal in boosting traffic not only between India and Singapore but also beyond, with our codeshare partnerships offering convenient connections to our customers via Changi Airport. IndiGo is committed to strengthening this partnership with Changi Airport even further, delivering hassle-free travel experiences to our customers.”
Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of CAG, Mr Yam Kum Weng stated, "This past year has been a breakthrough year for Changi Airport. For the first time, our passenger traffic over a 12-month period has exceeded pre-Covid levels and reached an all-time high of 68.4 million. During the year, we welcomed seven new passenger airlines to the Changi family and added 20 new city links to Changi's network. Changi is now linked to some 170 cities by about 100 airlines with over 7,200 weekly flights, firmly positioning us among the world's busiest international airports."
Passenger traffic between India and Singapore has surpassed 2023 traffic by 12% and pre-Covid levels by 15%. Today, Changi stands as one of the most connected airports to India in Southeast Asia, reflecting the deepening ties and growing demand between the two nations.
Honouring Top Carriers and Partners at Changi
At the 18th edition of the awards ceremony, a total of 25 awards were presented across several key categories, including Top Airlines by Passenger Carriage and Cargo Carriage, Top Airlines by Absolute Passenger Growth and Absolute Cargo Growth, Best Airline Marketing, and Partner of the Year. These awards celebrate the airline partners whose performance has driven the growth of both passenger and air freight traffic at Changi Airport.
About Changi Airport Group
Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) () was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN,ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. It also manages the Changi East development project, which includes the building of a new Terminal 5 for Changi Airport. CAG also operates Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages airports around the world.
