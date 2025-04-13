Manisha Koirala Celebrates Her Health Journey With Her Mom

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala is celebrating life and health in the most heartwarming way - alongside her biggest supporter, her mother.

The actress recently shared a glimpse into their special moments together, reflecting on the power of family, resilience, and gratitude. In the post, Manisha mentioned that after receiving a clean bill of health from her checkups, she chose to celebrate her health with her mother. To celebrate their health, the mother-daughter duo relished dosas.

On Sunday, the 'Dear Maya' actress took to her Instagram to share a photo featuring her posing with her mom. For the caption, she wrote,“Celebrating Health & Healing After our kundalini diagnostics today, Mom and I treated ourselves to some truly delicious dosas at Mercure!A wise soul once told me:“Always celebrate when you get a clean chit from a check-up.”So here we are-grateful, joyful, and savoring every bite. Here's to good health, inner alignment, and sharing special moments with loved ones.”

Manisha also tagged the hashtags“#WellnessJourney #MotherDaughterTime #Gratitude #KundaliniHealing #CelebratingLife #DosaLove #mercurekathmandu.”

In 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. She underwent extensive treatment in New York, including surgery and chemotherapy, and made a full recovery by 2013. Since then, she has become a vocal cancer survivor and advocate, using her journey to raise awareness and inspire hope in others facing similar battles.

On the work front, she made her acting debut with the Nepali film“Pheri Bhetaula” in 1989 and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama“Saudagar” in 1991.

The 54-year-old actress featured in commercial successes in both Bollywood and Kollywood with films including“Bombay,”“Agni Sakshi,”“Indian,”“Gupt: The Hidden Truth,”“Kachche Dhaage,”“Mudhalvan,”“Company, 1942: A Love Story,”“Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se...,” and“Lajja.”

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” which was released in 2024.