Norwegian Sky Cruise Ship Docks At Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port welcomed the cruise ship Norwegian Sky, on its maiden voyage to Qatar, today, April 12, 2025.

Operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, headquartered in Miami, Florida, the ship arrived at the port terminal carrying 1,800 passengers and 867 crew members.

"The ship sails under the Bahamas flag and has a capacity to carry 1,944 passengers and 899 crew members," stated the Mwani Qatar on its social media channel.



Doha Metro announces new metrolink service in Al Wukair

Qatar strongly condemns Israeli occupation authorities' closure of six UNRWA schools

Katara opens 'Yet Unfinished' art exhibition by Wissam Radwan Warmer days ahead as temperatures hit above 40°C at many places today

Read Also

The vessel, which entered service in 1999, is 258 meters long and 37 meters wide. It features 12 decks with a wide range of amenities and onboard entertainment options.