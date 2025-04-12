Russian Army Has Lost 140,650 Troops Since Start Of 2025 Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2025, Russian forces have suffered 140,650 personnel losses.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers' attempts to break through our defenses are resulting in record losses for the Russian invaders," Syrskyi said.

He said that enemy personnel losses since January 1 had surpassed 140,000, totaling 140,650.

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and precision.

CinC Syrskyi stresses need to enhance protection of weapons, military equipment amid Russian offensive

Earlier reports said that the total number of Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through April 12, 2025, stands at approximately 931,450 troops, with 1,240 Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.