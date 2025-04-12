PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across KP Amid Rising Temperatures

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in anticipation of an intense heatwave expected to grip the province starting Monday.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, most parts of the province are likely to experience a gradual rise in daytime temperatures, accompanied by hot and dusty winds in the afternoon and evening hours in some regions. The Meteorological Department has forecast a temperature increase of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during the day.

In light of the forecast, the PDMA has directed all district administrations and relevant departments to take precautionary measures. DG PDMA warned that the dry and scorching weather could lead to heatstroke cases and put pressure on water resources.

Also Read: Two Killed in 'Honour' Killing Incident in Dera Ismail Khan

The public has been advised to exercise caution while going outdoors, especially under direct sunlight. Elderly citizens and children are urged to avoid exposure between 10 AM and 5 PM. Farmers have been instructed to ensure proper irrigation arrangements for their crops.

Health departments have been directed to keep heatstroke centers operational, while paramedics and rescue teams remain on high alert. Instructions have also been issued for the protection of livestock and pets.

PDMA further advised commuters to check their vehicle's engine coolant and tire pressure before traveling. The Emergency Operations Center is fully active, and the public can report any untoward incident by calling the PDMA helpline at 1700.