Misli Premier League: Week XXX Action Continues With Key Matchups
The first clash sees Turan Tovuz hosting Sabah FC, with kick-off set for 17:00 local time.
Later in the evening, Sumqayit will take on Shamakhi, with the match scheduled to start at 19:15.
Here's how the teams currently stand in the league table:
- Turan Tovuz is in 4th place with 44 points
- Sabah FC sits 5th with 36 points
- Sumqayit holds 7th place with 29 points
- Shamakhi is just behind in 8th place with 28 points
The outcomes of these matches could significantly impact the mid-table rankings as the season progresses.
