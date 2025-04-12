Misli Premier League: Week XXX Action Continues With Key Matchups

MENAFN - AzerNews) The action in the Misli Premier League's XXX round continues today, with two exciting matches on the schedule,reports.

The first clash sees Turan Tovuz hosting Sabah FC, with kick-off set for 17:00 local time.

Later in the evening, Sumqayit will take on Shamakhi, with the match scheduled to start at 19:15.

Here's how the teams currently stand in the league table:

- Turan Tovuz is in 4th place with 44 points

- Sabah FC sits 5th with 36 points

- Sumqayit holds 7th place with 29 points

- Shamakhi is just behind in 8th place with 28 points

The outcomes of these matches could significantly impact the mid-table rankings as the season progresses.