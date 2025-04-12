403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina Ends Currency Controls As Milei Pushes Economic Overhaul
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's government, led by President Javier Milei, announced the immediate end of currency controls that have restricted dollar purchases since 2019.
Economy Minister Luis Caputo revealed the decision during a press conference at Casa Rosada, marking a pivotal step in Milei's ultraliberal economic program.
The move aims to attract foreign investment and stimulate growth in a country grappling with years of economic stagnation.
The currency control system, known as 'cepo cambiario', limited individuals to buying $200 per month under strict conditions.
It was introduced to curb the peso's devaluation and prevent capital flight during Argentina's financial crisis.
The policy fueled the emergence of parallel exchange markets like the 'blue dollar' , where unofficial rates often exceeded official ones.
Starting Monday, April 14, Argentines will purchase dollars freely through official channels without restrictions or bureaucratic hurdles.
The government plans to let the peso float within a controlled range of 1,000 to 1,400 pesos per dollar.
This aligns with current rates in the blue dollar market and introduces flexibility to Argentina's exchange rate system.
Taxes on domestic dollar transactions will be eliminated, although foreign purchases and tourism-related transactions will still face levies.
Argentina's economic reforms are bolstered by a $20 billion credit package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with $15 billion available in 2025.
Argentina Ends Currency Controls as Milei Pushes Economic Overhaul
Caputo emphasized that lifting currency controls would unlock delayed investments, create jobs, improve wages, and reduce taxes. These measures aim to revive an economy plagued by inflation and unemployment.
Officials remain optimistic as Argentina takes significant steps toward economic stabilization. The peso's adjustment to market forces opens opportunities for growth while inflation shows signs of gradual improvement.
In March 2025, inflation rose by 3.7%, a figure that reflects manageable pressures compared to previous highs.
Market reactions will likely validate the reforms' potential to stabilize the economy and foster long-term confidence among investors.
Milei's administration is betting on fiscal discipline and monetary reform to restore investor confidence and reverse years of economic decline.
The removal of currency controls signals a bold shift toward liberalization but carries risks for households already burdened by rising prices.
As Argentina enters this new phase, its success hinges on balancing growth with stability in an unpredictable global economy.
Economy Minister Luis Caputo revealed the decision during a press conference at Casa Rosada, marking a pivotal step in Milei's ultraliberal economic program.
The move aims to attract foreign investment and stimulate growth in a country grappling with years of economic stagnation.
The currency control system, known as 'cepo cambiario', limited individuals to buying $200 per month under strict conditions.
It was introduced to curb the peso's devaluation and prevent capital flight during Argentina's financial crisis.
The policy fueled the emergence of parallel exchange markets like the 'blue dollar' , where unofficial rates often exceeded official ones.
Starting Monday, April 14, Argentines will purchase dollars freely through official channels without restrictions or bureaucratic hurdles.
The government plans to let the peso float within a controlled range of 1,000 to 1,400 pesos per dollar.
This aligns with current rates in the blue dollar market and introduces flexibility to Argentina's exchange rate system.
Taxes on domestic dollar transactions will be eliminated, although foreign purchases and tourism-related transactions will still face levies.
Argentina's economic reforms are bolstered by a $20 billion credit package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with $15 billion available in 2025.
Argentina Ends Currency Controls as Milei Pushes Economic Overhaul
Caputo emphasized that lifting currency controls would unlock delayed investments, create jobs, improve wages, and reduce taxes. These measures aim to revive an economy plagued by inflation and unemployment.
Officials remain optimistic as Argentina takes significant steps toward economic stabilization. The peso's adjustment to market forces opens opportunities for growth while inflation shows signs of gradual improvement.
In March 2025, inflation rose by 3.7%, a figure that reflects manageable pressures compared to previous highs.
Market reactions will likely validate the reforms' potential to stabilize the economy and foster long-term confidence among investors.
Milei's administration is betting on fiscal discipline and monetary reform to restore investor confidence and reverse years of economic decline.
The removal of currency controls signals a bold shift toward liberalization but carries risks for households already burdened by rising prices.
As Argentina enters this new phase, its success hinges on balancing growth with stability in an unpredictable global economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment